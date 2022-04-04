Bitcoin Private Market Capitalization Tops $16.20 Million (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $16.20 million and $10.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.38 or 0.00007311 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $172.81 or 0.00373257 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.27 or 0.00091303 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.64 or 0.00105051 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004626 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000093 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000432 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

