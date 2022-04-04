BitcoinHD (BHD) One Day Volume Hits $1.57 Million

BitcoinHD (BHD) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. In the last seven days, BitcoinHD has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. BitcoinHD has a total market capitalization of $1.53 million and $1.57 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinHD coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000551 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitcoinHD Coin Profile

BitcoinHD’s launch date was August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. The official website for BitcoinHD is www.btchd.org . BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinHD

