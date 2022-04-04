BitcoinPoS Trading Up 11.4% Over Last Week (BPS)

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 23.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One BitcoinPoS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000238 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinPoS has a total market capitalization of $591,614.92 and approximately $878.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitcoinPoS Profile

BPS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,540,731 coins and its circulating supply is 5,329,277 coins. The official message board for BitcoinPoS is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. BitcoinPoS’s official website is www.bitcoinpos.net. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

BitcoinPoS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinPoS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinPoS using one of the exchanges listed above.

