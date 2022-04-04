BitSend (BSD) Price Down 4% This Week

BitSend (BSD) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. BitSend has a total market cap of $73,422.75 and approximately $7.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitSend has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. One BitSend coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.85 or 0.00284110 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00013450 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005281 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000718 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00024549 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $318.04 or 0.00695898 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000059 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About BitSend

BitSend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 32,146,734 coins. BitSend’s official website is bitsend.cc . BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

