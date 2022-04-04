Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Shares Down 2.2%

Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $76.75 and last traded at $76.75. 69 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 378,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.44.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BKH. Mizuho upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.80.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.48.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11. The business had revenue of $562.50 million during the quarter. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 8.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Black Hills during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Black Hills during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Black Hills during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills during the third quarter valued at $75,000. 87.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Hills Company Profile (NYSE:BKH)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

