Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.00.
BXMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $36,726.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $31,773.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,337 shares of company stock valued at $136,712. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NYSE BXMT opened at $32.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.28. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $29.26 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.55.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 55.31% and a return on equity of 8.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 90.18%.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT)
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.