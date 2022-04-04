Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at William Blair

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut Blend Labs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp cut their price target on Blend Labs from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Blend Labs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Blend Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Blend Labs from $23.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blend Labs has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.89.

BLND stock opened at $4.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 10.21 and a quick ratio of 10.21. Blend Labs has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $21.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.88.

Blend Labs ( NYSE:BLND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $80.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.25 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 164.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blend Labs will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blend Labs news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $34,917.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 10,134 shares of company stock worth $82,210 in the last three months.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLND. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Blend Labs during the third quarter worth about $32,000. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Blend Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Blend Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Blend Labs during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in Blend Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.16% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts. It serves banks, credit unions, fintechs, and non-bank mortgage lenders.

