Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.28 and last traded at $28.00. Approximately 1,456 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,569,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.89.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BLNK shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blink Charging currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.17.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.02.

Blink Charging ( NASDAQ:BLNK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 263.24% and a negative return on equity of 24.09%. The business’s revenue was up 224.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blink Charging Co. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLNK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blink Charging by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,469,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,475,000 after purchasing an additional 118,403 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,228,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,565,000 after acquiring an additional 60,421 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 875,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,036,000 after buying an additional 23,830 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blink Charging by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 640,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,984,000 after purchasing an additional 29,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Blink Charging by 130.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 456,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,109,000 after purchasing an additional 258,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.35% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

