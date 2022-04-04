Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.05). Bloom Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.24). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bloom Energy.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 16.92% and a negative return on equity of 738.94%. The firm had revenue of $342.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

BE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.42.

Shares of NYSE:BE traded up $1.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.24. 107,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,100,916. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -27.62 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52. Bloom Energy has a 12-month low of $12.55 and a 12-month high of $37.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.99.

In related news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 3,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $76,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 61,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $1,308,939.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,699 shares of company stock valued at $3,273,737. 15.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BE. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 74.1% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bbva USA increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 28.1% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 31.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. 61.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

