Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,504.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 242,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 227,100 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 503,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,560,000 after acquiring an additional 174,598 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 812,298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,041,000 after acquiring an additional 44,358 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Rye Brook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,267,000.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLMN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.42.

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $21.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.29 and a twelve month high of $32.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.94.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 177.48% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 191,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $4,613,902.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

