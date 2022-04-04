Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Trading Down 1.9%

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) shares fell 1.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.11 and last traded at $21.11. 676 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,919,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.51.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.42.

The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 177.48% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.00%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 191,131 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $4,613,902.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.5% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 94,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 421.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 214,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

