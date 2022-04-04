Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Shares Down 4.1%

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.84 and last traded at $27.14. Approximately 948 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 66,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.30.

BVH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

The stock has a market cap of $581.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Bluegreen Vacations ( NYSE:BVH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $203.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.90 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BVH. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bluegreen Vacations in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.68% of the company’s stock.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile (NYSE:BVH)

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

