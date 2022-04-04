BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Shares Gap Down to $71.67

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $71.67, but opened at $70.08. BlueLinx shares last traded at $69.89, with a volume of 1,789 shares.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BXC. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of BlueLinx from $104.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of BlueLinx from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.25.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

The company has a market cap of $687.69 million, a P/E ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

BlueLinx ( NYSE:BXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $7.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $972.95 million for the quarter. BlueLinx had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 118.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BXC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, industrial products, cedar, moulding, siding, metal, and insulation products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.