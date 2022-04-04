BMO Capital Markets Trims OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Target Price to C$3.25

OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$3.40 to C$3.25 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

OCANF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on OceanaGold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.08.

Shares of OTCMKTS OCANF traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.33. The company had a trading volume of 69,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,035. OceanaGold has a one year low of $1.39 and a one year high of $2.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.83.

OceanaGold Corp. is a multinational gold producer with a portfolio of operating, development and exploration assets. The firm operates through Philippines, New Zealand and the United States geographical segments. It holds interest in Haile Gold Mine, Didipio, Macraes and Waihi projects. OceanaGold was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in South Brisbane, Australia.

