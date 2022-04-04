BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,586 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.56% of BNY Mellon Municipal Income worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DMF. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 533,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 81,801 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income in the third quarter valued at $607,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 10.3% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 574,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after acquiring an additional 53,760 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 348.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 40,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 83,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 31,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DMF opened at $7.49 on Monday. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.27 and a 12-month high of $9.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.83.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

About BNY Mellon Municipal Income

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

