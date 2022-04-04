Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.10

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.10 and last traded at $8.10, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bodycote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bodycote from GBX 725 ($9.51) to GBX 800 ($10.49) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Bodycote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bodycote from GBX 835 ($10.95) to GBX 800 ($10.49) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $538.33.

Get Bodycote alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.80.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.