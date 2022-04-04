BOLT Hits Market Cap of $6.03 Million (BOLT)

BOLT (BOLT) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. During the last week, BOLT has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar. One BOLT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BOLT has a total market cap of $6.03 million and $159,545.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003571 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00037728 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.80 or 0.00108292 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

BOLT Coin Profile

BOLT (BOLT) is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. The official website for BOLT is www.bolt-token.global . The official message board for BOLT is medium.com/bolt-global . BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

BOLT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOLT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

