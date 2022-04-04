Bonded Finance Price Reaches $0.0192 (BOND)

Bonded Finance (BOND) traded 1,050.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last week, Bonded Finance has traded up 9.7% against the dollar. Bonded Finance has a total market cap of $7.36 million and approximately $2,027.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bonded Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0192 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003594 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00037840 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.01 or 0.00108354 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Bonded Finance

Bonded Finance (CRYPTO:BOND) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bonded Finance’s official website is bonded.finance/#firstsec

According to CryptoCompare, "BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. "

