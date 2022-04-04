Bone Biologics Co.’s Lock-Up Period To End on April 11th (OTC:BBLG)

Bone Biologics’ (OTC:BBLG – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Monday, April 11th. Bone Biologics had issued 1,510,455 shares in its IPO on October 13th. The total size of the offering was $7,929,889 based on an initial share price of $5.25. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.
OTC:BBLG opened at $2.60 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.23. Bone Biologics has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $7.12.
Bone Biologics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bone Biologics (BBLG)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Bone Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bone Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.