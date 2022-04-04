Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Booking by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its position in Booking by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Booking by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,994,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its position in Booking by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Booking from $3,400.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Booking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2,620.00 to $2,690.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Booking from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2,500.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,734.74.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total value of $443,617.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total value of $1,806,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $7.14 on Monday, reaching $2,374.97. 293,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,574. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,314.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,358.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $97.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.22. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,796.45 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.73 by $3.10. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 86.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

