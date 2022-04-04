Boqii (NYSE:BQ) & Able Energy (OTCMKTS:ABLE) Head to Head Contrast

Able Energy (OTCMKTS:ABLE – Get Rating) and Boqii (NYSE:BQ – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.5% of Boqii shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Able Energy has a beta of 16.61, meaning that its stock price is 1,561% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boqii has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Able Energy and Boqii, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Able Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Boqii 0 0 1 0 3.00

Boqii has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 578.27%. Given Boqii’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Boqii is more favorable than Able Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Able Energy and Boqii’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Able Energy N/A N/A N/A Boqii -12.56% -89.22% -16.55%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Able Energy and Boqii’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Able Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Boqii $154.31 million 0.26 -$29.68 million ($0.25) -1.77

Able Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Boqii.

Able Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Able Energy, Inc. engages in the provision of retail services. The company was founded on March 13, 1997 and is headquartered in Rockaway, NJ.

Boqii Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, toys, cages, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network. It also operates Boqii Community, an interactive content platform; and provides online marketing and information services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

