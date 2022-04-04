BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,061 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 15,694 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $3,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 136,602 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,570 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 10,135 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 102,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,373,000. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

BWA stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.79. 1,837,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,098,637. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.33. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.98.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.32. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.36%.

In related news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $250,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

