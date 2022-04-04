BoringDAO Price Down 16.7% Over Last 7 Days (BOR)

BoringDAO (BOR) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One BoringDAO coin can now be bought for about $350.27 or 0.00753731 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BoringDAO has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar. BoringDAO has a market cap of $50.31 million and $14,692.00 worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003544 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00037369 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.01 or 0.00107610 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About BoringDAO

BoringDAO is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,642 coins. The official message board for BoringDAO is boringdao-defi.medium.com . BoringDAO’s official website is www.boringdao.com . BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

BoringDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoringDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BoringDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

