Boson Protocol (BOSON) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.71 Million

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last week, Boson Protocol has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. Boson Protocol has a market capitalization of $85.82 million and $1.71 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.12 or 0.00002409 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Boson Protocol Coin Profile

Boson Protocol (BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,444,992 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

