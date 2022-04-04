Boston Common Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,209,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,085,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,329,000 after acquiring an additional 238,211 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter worth $3,447,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 227,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 18,409 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter worth $298,000. 1.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 62 ($0.81) to GBX 58 ($0.76) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

LYG traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.44. 9,633,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,158,765. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.0696 dividend. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.07%.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

