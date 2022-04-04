Boston Common Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1,069.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,846 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 40,098 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $8,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 304.2% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 130,407 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $23,848,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. Ledyard National Bank bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 189.7% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 6,261 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.16.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $558,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 6,268 shares of company stock worth $1,127,754 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock traded up $6.82 on Monday, hitting $153.81. The company had a trading volume of 12,073,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,338,699. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.02. The stock has a market cap of $172.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.19.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

About QUALCOMM (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.