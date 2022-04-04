Boston Common Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,730 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,749 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $17,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management grew its stake in Visa by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 82,595 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,899,000 after purchasing an additional 23,229 shares in the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Visa in the third quarter worth about $77,351,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 29.6% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,642 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,522,000 after purchasing an additional 19,992 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 9.9% in the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Visa by 1.7% in the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 36,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,267. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $1.38 on Monday, hitting $227.74. 8,519,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,388,504. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $217.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.67 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The company has a market cap of $435.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on V shares. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Erste Group raised shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.33.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

