Boston Common Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC cut its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,314 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of PVH worth $5,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PVH by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,919,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in PVH by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PVH in the 4th quarter worth $196,000. Regent Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the third quarter valued at about $1,001,000. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of PVH by 5.9% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 68,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PVH traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,769,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,277. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.60 and its 200 day moving average is $101.23. PVH Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $66.10 and a fifty-two week high of $125.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.84. PVH had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.13%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PVH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of PVH from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of PVH in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PVH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.25.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

