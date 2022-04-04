Boston Common Asset Management LLC Has $3.49 Million Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,599 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $3,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 102,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,510,000 after buying an additional 13,077 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Credicorp in the 4th quarter worth about $2,116,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Credicorp by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 13,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Credicorp by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Credicorp by 446.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 337,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,178,000 after purchasing an additional 275,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on BAP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credicorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.14.

BAP traded down $1.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $169.39. 322,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,510. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.78. Credicorp Ltd. has a one year low of $88.67 and a one year high of $182.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.49.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The bank reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $938.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.24 million. Credicorp had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 10.44%. Sell-side analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

