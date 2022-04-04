Boston Common Asset Management LLC Has $5.51 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.6% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% during the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 5.5% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in Analog Devices by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Analog Devices from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.76.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.50, for a total transaction of $782,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders sold 18,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,692 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI stock traded down $0.86 on Monday, hitting $164.50. 4,153,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,006,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.81 and a 12 month high of $191.95. The stock has a market cap of $86.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.13 and a 200 day moving average of $169.87.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.76 dividend. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.60%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

