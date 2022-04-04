Boston Common Asset Management LLC Has $6.34 Million Stock Holdings in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ORIX were worth $6,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in ORIX in the third quarter worth $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ORIX by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ORIX during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ORIX during the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of ORIX during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IX traded down $2.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $99.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,707. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.68. ORIX Co. has a one year low of $79.51 and a one year high of $112.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.83.

ORIX ( NYSE:IX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. ORIX had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 8.26%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ORIX Co. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ORIX in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

ORIX Profile (Get Rating)

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

