Boston Common Asset Management LLC Has $6.99 Million Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 63.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,985 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,326 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $6,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 521.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZBH. Mizuho lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $178.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.04.

Zimmer Biomet stock traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $125.86. 1,341,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,938,724. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.24, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.20. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.47 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.95.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 50.53%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $4,287,123.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

