Boston Common Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $6,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AON. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AON by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,090,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,431,000 after acquiring an additional 39,608 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,612,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,205,000 after acquiring an additional 24,793 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of AON by 41.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,235,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,515 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 4.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,113,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,584,000 after acquiring an additional 166,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of AON by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,959,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,663,000 after acquiring an additional 81,156 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 82 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $25,281.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.57, for a total transaction of $2,119,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,390 shares of company stock worth $11,982,022 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

AON traded down $2.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $326.73. 730,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,725. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $223.19 and a 1 year high of $331.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.66 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.62.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.31. AON had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 87.65%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

AON announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. AON’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AON shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Evercore ISI cut shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $288.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.06.

AON Profile (Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.