Boston Common Asset Management LLC Purchases 500 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,780 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA stock traded up $6.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $273.60. The company had a trading volume of 39,712,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,953,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $134.59 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The company has a market capitalization of $686.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $247.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.69.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.16%.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342 in the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Summit Insights lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.10.

NVIDIA Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.