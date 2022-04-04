Boston Common Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $8,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARE. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 540.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 1,044,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,546,000 after acquiring an additional 881,359 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 31.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,086,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $589,803,000 after buying an additional 745,072 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 98.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,200,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,320,000 after buying an additional 594,379 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 68.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 941,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,965,000 after buying an additional 381,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,070,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,688,422,000 after buying an additional 357,764 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ARE traded down $2.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $203.10. 499,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,315. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $191.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.82. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.73 and a 52 week high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.37%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Director Hunter Kass sold 5,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.89, for a total value of $1,047,206.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 6,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,043.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,462 shares of company stock valued at $6,854,818 over the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. It also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

