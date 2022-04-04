Boston Common Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,362 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $506.43.

NYSE:UNH traded down $2.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $510.02. 2,644,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,408,066. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.88. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $360.55 and a twelve month high of $521.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $487.55 and a 200 day moving average of $464.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.08%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Paul R. Garcia bought 2,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $464.97 per share, for a total transaction of $997,825.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $1,526,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $11,123,890. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

