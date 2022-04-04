Boston Common Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,040 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 58,502 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,847,000 after acquiring an additional 11,467 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ VRTX traded up $2.49 on Monday, reaching $268.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,676,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,666. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $242.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $176.36 and a 1 year high of $269.30. The company has a market capitalization of $68.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.62.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.27. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.70.

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total transaction of $261,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $119,889.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,129 shares of company stock valued at $5,754,101. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.