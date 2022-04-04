Boston Common Asset Management LLC Sells 654 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $6,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,900,000 after buying an additional 1,895,658 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,241,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,024,000 after buying an additional 678,097 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 94.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,193,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,770,000 after buying an additional 580,099 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 185.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 170,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,166,000 after buying an additional 370,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 954.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 357,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,232,000 after buying an additional 323,623 shares during the last quarter. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 16,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.88, for a total transaction of $5,078,623.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $354,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,816 shares of company stock worth $15,940,998 in the last ninety days. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $355.00 to $374.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.09.

Shares of EL traded up $4.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $278.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,293,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,171. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $248.42 and a 1 year high of $374.20. The firm has a market cap of $99.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $289.76 and its 200 day moving average is $319.48.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

