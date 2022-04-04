Boston Common Asset Management LLC Sells 813 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $5,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $347,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $23,173,000. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kevin Kometer sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.04, for a total value of $3,294,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total value of $733,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,650 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,564. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CME Group from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on CME Group from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities downgraded CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on CME Group from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.77.

NASDAQ:CME traded down $5.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $234.59. 1,312,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,810,691. The firm has a market cap of $84.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.79 and a 52 week high of $256.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 56.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. CME Group’s payout ratio is 54.72%.

About CME Group (Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

