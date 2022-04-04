Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.27.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total value of $2,543,213.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Boston Properties by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 18.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $130.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 41.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.18 and its 200 day moving average is $117.77. Boston Properties has a 1 year low of $102.24 and a 1 year high of $133.11.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.68. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $731.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.66%.

About Boston Properties (Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

