Bounce Token (AUCTION) Market Cap Reaches $53.72 Million

Bounce Token (AUCTION) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 4th. Over the last seven days, Bounce Token has traded flat against the US dollar. One Bounce Token coin can currently be bought for $25.78 or 0.00053840 BTC on major exchanges. Bounce Token has a market capitalization of $53.72 million and $19.51 million worth of Bounce Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00048631 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,492.73 or 0.07544066 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,110.97 or 0.99596698 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00046658 BTC.

Bounce Token Coin Profile

Bounce Token was first traded on August 24th, 2017. Bounce Token’s total supply is 2,083,956 coins. Bounce Token’s official Twitter account is @bodhitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bounce Token is bounce.finance . The official message board for Bounce Token is medium.com/@bouncefinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Auction (AUCTION) is designed to operate swap pools. A pool creator sets the following parameters:The number of tokens he wants to swap offThe maximum amount of ETH he would accept to swapDuration of the poolFixed price swap or dynamic price swapAfter the pool creator creates the pool, people can come and use ETH to auction and get the tokens. A participant needs to send an ETH transaction to the pool’s address within the pool expiration time. A swap is successful if the accumulated ETH deposit in the pool is less or equal to the bounce level, which is the maximum amount of the ETH allowed to be received. Any additional ETH deposit when the accumulated ETH deposit is greater than the maximum ETH amount will be bounced off and sent back to the sender’s addresses. In simple words, there is a limited quantity of swap allocations in each pool and users need to compete with each other to get swap opportunities. When a pool goes live, a user can send ETH to the bounce pool. A transaction will be bounced back to the user if there is no longer allocation in the pool. Bounce Token (BOT) is migrating to Auction (AUCTION). The migration from BOT token to AUCTION token marks a new journey of Bounce decentralized auction and Bounce certified auction. Migrating BOT to AUCTION allows users to participate in both the Bounce decentralized and Bounce certified auctions. “

Buying and Selling Bounce Token

