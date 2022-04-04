Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$216.25.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$185.00 to C$188.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$264.00 to C$230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Boyd Group Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

BYD traded up C$0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting C$166.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,363. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$167.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$200.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.65, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of C$3.57 billion and a PE ratio of 120.69. Boyd Group Services has a twelve month low of C$145.70 and a twelve month high of C$267.00.

Boyd Group Services ( TSE:BYD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.25. The business had revenue of C$650.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$636.26 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Boyd Group Services will post 5.2600001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.144 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

