BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 52,712 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 600,806 shares.The stock last traded at $17.18 and had previously closed at $17.11.

BPMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $13.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup cut shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.58 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.45.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.44 and its 200 day moving average is $15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 8.59 and a quick ratio of 8.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.12%. This is an increase from BP Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.29%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in BP Midstream Partners by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,085,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,813,000 after buying an additional 525,601 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in BP Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,126,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BP Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in BP Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile (NYSE:BPMP)

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products, and diluent pipelines, as well as refined product terminals to transport onshore crude oil production to refinery in Whiting, Indiana as well as offshore crude oil and natural gas production to refining markets, and trading and distribution hubs.

