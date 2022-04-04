BR Malls Participações (OTCMKTS:BRMSY) Trading Up 10.4%

Shares of BR Malls Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BRMSY – Get Rating) were up 10.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.13 and last traded at $4.13. Approximately 31,547 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,439% from the average daily volume of 2,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.

The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 68.83 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.59 and its 200 day moving average is $3.11.

About BR Malls Participações (OTCMKTS:BRMSY)

BR Malls ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA operates and manages shopping malls in Brazil. It also promotes and manages real estate enterprises; manages parking lot operations; and offers digital solutions to support shopping malls and retail companies. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

