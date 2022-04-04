Braze (BRZE) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Braze (NASDAQ: BRZE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/1/2022 – Braze had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $95.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Braze had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Braze had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

3/31/2022 – Braze had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $85.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Braze had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $85.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Braze had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $85.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Braze had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $90.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Braze had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $90.00 to $75.00.

3/16/2022 – Braze had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $100.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

BRZE traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.45. 4,185,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,848. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.12. Braze Inc has a one year low of $30.76 and a one year high of $98.78.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Equities analysts predict that Braze Inc will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Braze news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total transaction of $321,743.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter worth about $396,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Braze in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,083,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Braze in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,175,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Braze in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,290,000. Finally, Industry Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Braze in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,422,000. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

