BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 135,743 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 2,138,151 shares.The stock last traded at $21.97 and had previously closed at $20.87.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BRCC. Raymond James began coverage on BRC in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on BRC in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on BRC in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on BRC in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BRC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.80.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

