Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Gap Down to $52.41

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $52.41, but opened at $51.22. Brighthouse Financial shares last traded at $51.19, with a volume of 256 shares traded.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.20.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.68 and a 200-day moving average of $51.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 243.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 35,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 25,003 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.
About Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF)
Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brighthouse Financial (BHF)
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.