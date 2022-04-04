Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Gap Down to $52.41

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $52.41, but opened at $51.22. Brighthouse Financial shares last traded at $51.19, with a volume of 256 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.68 and a 200-day moving average of $51.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $1.72. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 243.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 35,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 25,003 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

About Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

