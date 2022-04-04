British American Tobacco (BATS) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of British American Tobacco (LON: BATS) in the last few weeks:

4/1/2022 – British American Tobacco had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 3,100 ($40.66) price target on the stock.

3/25/2022 – British American Tobacco had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/24/2022 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 4,000 ($52.46) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/17/2022 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 3,100 ($40.66) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/15/2022 – British American Tobacco had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from GBX 3,750 ($49.18) to GBX 3,675 ($48.20). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/14/2022 – British American Tobacco had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/11/2022 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 3,550 ($46.56) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/10/2022 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 3,900 ($51.15) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

3/9/2022 – British American Tobacco had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/8/2022 – British American Tobacco had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 4,200 ($55.08) price target on the stock.

2/15/2022 – British American Tobacco had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 3,400 ($44.59) to GBX 4,200 ($55.08). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/15/2022 – British American Tobacco had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,100 ($40.66) to GBX 3,550 ($46.56). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/14/2022 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 4,000 ($52.46) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/14/2022 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 3,800 ($49.84) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

2/11/2022 – British American Tobacco was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a GBX 3,300 ($43.28) price target on the stock.

2/11/2022 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 3,100 ($40.66) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/11/2022 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 3,900 ($51.15) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/9/2022 – British American Tobacco had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/8/2022 – British American Tobacco had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

BATS stock traded up GBX 13 ($0.17) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 3,239 ($42.48). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,461,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,629,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.48. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of GBX 2,507.50 ($32.89) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,456.50 ($45.33). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,218.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,869.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £73.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.96.

Get British American Tobacco plc alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a GBX 54.45 ($0.71) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.73%.

In other news, insider Tadeu Marroco sold 8,457 shares of British American Tobacco stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,294 ($43.20), for a total value of £278,573.58 ($365,342.40). In the last three months, insiders bought 15 shares of company stock valued at $45,985.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.