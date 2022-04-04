Brokerages Anticipate Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $66.61 Million

Analysts expect Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) to announce sales of $66.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Acadia Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $54.01 million and the highest estimate coming in at $79.20 million. Acadia Realty Trust reported sales of $69.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will report full year sales of $273.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $223.09 million to $323.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $291.52 million, with estimates ranging from $241.63 million to $341.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Acadia Realty Trust.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 1.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AKR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

In related news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 3,500 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $73,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,281,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,260,000 after purchasing an additional 452,029 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,918,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,108,000 after purchasing an additional 211,295 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,999,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,473,000 after purchasing an additional 120,586 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,076,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,388,000 after purchasing an additional 379,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 1,939,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,343,000 after purchasing an additional 169,835 shares during the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AKR opened at $21.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.70, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $23.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 276.93%.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

