Brokerages Anticipate Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s earnings. Horizon Technology Finance reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Horizon Technology Finance.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 46.29%. The company had revenue of $16.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.77 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on HRZN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

HRZN opened at $13.98 on Monday. Horizon Technology Finance has a 1-year low of $13.21 and a 1-year high of $19.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.83. The company has a market cap of $300.21 million, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.33%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,032 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 11,553 shares during the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. bought a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $355,000. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,486 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 17,252 shares during the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

